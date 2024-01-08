HP Spectre x360 14 - 2024
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,969
HP's latest flagship convertible features an overhauled chassis, and along with a best-in-class keyboard and beautiful OLED display, it packs the new capabilities of Intel Core Ultra. That means that there's a serious performance upgrade with this generation with a big boost in graphics and on-device AI.-- As reviewed by XDA Developers
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Superb 120Hz OLED display
- Excellent productivity performance
- Super-sharp 9-megapixel webcam
- Excellent haptic touchpad
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive when fully loaded
- No SD/microSD card slot or cellular internet
- No HDMI port (two USB-C docks included)
- Always-on LED on power button gets annoying
- No discrete GPU option