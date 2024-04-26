Dell XPS 14 - 2024
Price: $1,699
The new Dell XPS 14 is a boost for the range, with a hybrid approach that stands out from the crowd. There’s plenty of processing power with enough graphics chops to be a decent option for entry-level PC gaming. The stylish design is intriguing but may not be for everyone while an underwhelming battery life undermines the total package.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:7
-
Average:4
-
Bad:0
8.4
User ScoreBased on 83 reviews
as rated by users
Reviewers Liked
- Respectable performance
- Brilliant OLED touchscreen
- Attractive modern design
- Solid graphical performance
- Very good webcam
- Intel Wi-Fi 7
- Excellent speaker system
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Invisible trackpad leads to usability issues
- Function keys disappear in sunlight
- Pricey for the performance
- Less-than-stellar battery life