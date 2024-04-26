Reviewers Liked

  • Respectable performance
  • Brilliant OLED touchscreen
  • Attractive modern design
  • Solid graphical performance
  • Very good webcam
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7
  • Excellent speaker system

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Invisible trackpad leads to usability issues
  • Function keys disappear in sunlight
  • Pricey for the performance
  • Less-than-stellar battery life