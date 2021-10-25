Reviewers Liked

  • SD Card reader and HDMI
  • Brilliant performance
  • Solid battery life
  • 1080p webcam
  • Gorgeous mini-LED display
  • MagSafe 3 charging is fast

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Pricier than the competition
  • No memory or storage expansion
  • Entry-level doesn't include the faster-charging plug
  • Camera notch may be obtrusive for some users or applications
  • No Face ID