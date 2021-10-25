Apple MacBook Pro 14 - M1 Pro/Max
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,949
Apple has put the 'pro' back in the MacBook Pro and found its purpose with this series once again. With actual ports back in place and much more power than ever before, it's one laptop that many professionals will be clambering to have in their creative arsenal.-- As reviewed by Pocket-Lint
92
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:8
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$1,949
on Amazon
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- SD Card reader and HDMI
- Brilliant performance
- Solid battery life
- 1080p webcam
- Gorgeous mini-LED display
- MagSafe 3 charging is fast
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Pricier than the competition
- No memory or storage expansion
- Entry-level doesn't include the faster-charging plug
- Camera notch may be obtrusive for some users or applications
- No Face ID