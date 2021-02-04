HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1
The Spectre x360’s meticulous craftsmanship, classy aesthetic, and 3:2 screen put it over the top. It also edges out the XPS in a few key areas: the keyboard is more comfortable, the battery life is better, and Dell’s closest-priced configuration to this unit only has half its storage. The Spectre’s smaller amenities that the XPS lacks — like the bundled stylus, the USB-A port, the blue color, and the OLED option — are icing on the cake.-- As reviewed by The Verge
Editors Liked
- Beautiful design
- 3:2 display with OLED and 1,000-nit options
- Handy shortcut keys and utility software
- Rechargeable pen and carrying sleeve in box
- USB-A, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports
- >95 percent sRGB coverage standard
- Exceptional amped quad-speakers
- Intel 11th Gen delivers long battery life, instant-on
- Long battery life
Editors Didn't Like
- High price
- Touchpad is a bit stiff
- No HDMI port
- No LTE mobile broadband option
- RAM and WLAN not user upgradeable
- Fingerprint reader replaces Ctrl key