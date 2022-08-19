Reviewers Liked

  • Good gaming performance in most cases
  • Vivid 240Hz 16:10 screen
  • Good mechanical keyboard
  • Corsair software transforms the Voyager into a hub for Corsair peripherals

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Quite expensive
  • Stream Deck experience isn't as good as using a real Stream Deck
  • Annoyingly loud in use
  • Needs more ports
  • Battery life is unimpressive