Price: $3,000
While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
73
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
Excellent:0
Good:3
Average:0
Bad:1
Reviewers Liked
- Good gaming performance in most cases
- Vivid 240Hz 16:10 screen
- Good mechanical keyboard
- Corsair software transforms the Voyager into a hub for Corsair peripherals
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Quite expensive
- Stream Deck experience isn't as good as using a real Stream Deck
- Annoyingly loud in use
- Needs more ports
- Battery life is unimpressive