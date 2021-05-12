Editors Liked

  • Beautifully minimalist
  • 300Hz refresh rate
  • 2933MHz memory better than contemporaries
  • Well-calibrated DCI-P3 4K OLED display
  • Better extended warranty options
  • Very powerful

Editors Didn't Like

  • No USB-C charging on Base model
  • Mediocre battery life
  • 16GB memory / 1TB storage is a little light
  • Very warm palm rests and keyboard when gaming
  • Very expensive