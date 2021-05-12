Razer Blade 15 - 2020
Price: $1,099
The Razer Blade 15 2020 Base Model is a great gaming laptop, featuring a speedy Full HD performance, industry leading design and a bright, colourful display. It is pretty expensive when compared to rival systems, but this is still a worthwhile buy for gaming enthusiasts.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
Editors Liked
- Beautifully minimalist
- 300Hz refresh rate
- 2933MHz memory better than contemporaries
- Well-calibrated DCI-P3 4K OLED display
- Better extended warranty options
- Very powerful
Editors Didn't Like
- No USB-C charging on Base model
- Mediocre battery life
- 16GB memory / 1TB storage is a little light
- Very warm palm rests and keyboard when gaming
- Very expensive