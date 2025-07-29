Reviewers Liked

  • Scroll wheels as satisfying as ever
  • Remembers pairing to three devices
  • Remarkable comfort and battery life
  • Great build rubberized feel
  • Extremely comfortable
  • Side scroll wheel is beyond convenient
  • Incredibly quiet
  • Ultra-customizable for different apps
  • Works with multiple devices and operating systems

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Wireless receiver can be picky
  • Lefties need not apply
  • No place to store the USB dongle
  • Thumb rest gets dirty
  • Low polling rate