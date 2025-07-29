Logitech MX Master 3S
The MX Master 3S is exactly that: an iterative upgrade to the already remarkable MX Master 3. By retaining the same form factor and price as its predecessor, Logitech is banking on upgrades like "Quiet Click" switches, Logi Bolt connection, and a heightened 8K DPI sensor to attract new users and loyalists, alike. At $99, the MX Master 3S is not the cheapest mouse on the market. But for its unique productivity features and extensive software support, there's no better option for the money.-- As reviewed by ZDNet
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:9
Good:3
Average:0
Bad:0
9.0
User ScoreBased on 10,967 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
$79 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Scroll wheels as satisfying as ever
- Remembers pairing to three devices
- Remarkable comfort and battery life
- Great build rubberized feel
- Extremely comfortable
- Side scroll wheel is beyond convenient
- Incredibly quiet
- Ultra-customizable for different apps
- Works with multiple devices and operating systems
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Wireless receiver can be picky
- Lefties need not apply
- No place to store the USB dongle
- Thumb rest gets dirty
- Low polling rate