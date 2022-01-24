HP 930 Creator
Price: $42
Delivering long battery life and lots of tweakability, the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse is an excellent, feature-heavy productivity mouse.-- As reviewed by PCMag
Browse 2 expert reviews so far
Excellent:0
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
9.2
User ScoreBased on 28 reviews
as rated by customers
- Up to 3,000 DPI
- Very long battery life
- Quickcharge capability
- Deep customization options for a productivity mouse
- Excellent ergonomic design
- Heavy for a mouse
- A bit expensive
- Scroll wheel feels a little loose
- "Edge layout" positional hotkeys don't play well with multi-monitor systems