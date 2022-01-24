Reviewers Liked

  • Up to 3,000 DPI
  • Very long battery life
  • Quickcharge capability
  • Deep customization options for a productivity mouse
  • Excellent ergonomic design

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Heavy for a mouse
  • A bit expensive
  • Scroll wheel feels a little loose
  • "Edge layout" positional hotkeys don't play well with multi-monitor systems