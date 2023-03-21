Alienware AW2524H 24.5"
Price: $829
Hard-core esports gamers with cutting-edge PCs might find the astoundingly fast Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) an intriguing battle tool, but it's too expensive and niche for nearly everyone else.-- As reviewed by PCMag
78
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:2
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
- Price:
- $829
Reviewers Liked
- Silky smooth performance
- The best motion clarity available today
- Nvidia Reflex analyzer built into the display
- Class leading color saturation and contrast
- HDR is a welcome addition
- Comes with headset storage
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Requires premium hardware to maximize its potential
- Performance boost over other high refresh rates is subtle
- Only FHD resolution
- Lacking image quality
- High pricing for a 24-inch monitor
- USB hub only good for charging
- Surprising input lag