Reviewers Liked

  • Silky smooth performance
  • The best motion clarity available today
  • Nvidia Reflex analyzer built into the display
  • Class leading color saturation and contrast
  • HDR is a welcome addition
  • Comes with headset storage

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Requires premium hardware to maximize its potential
  • Performance boost over other high refresh rates is subtle
  • Only FHD resolution
  • Lacking image quality
  • High pricing for a 24-inch monitor
  • USB hub only good for charging
  • Surprising input lag