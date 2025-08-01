Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent color accuracy and color gamut
  • 240Hz refresh rate with great motion clarity
  • Big price drop from prior 4K OLED monitors
  • Three-year warranty is great
  • Low input lag

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Expensive
  • Curved panel is an acquired taste
  • HDR brightness is still just okay
  • Thick, plastic back
  • No speakers