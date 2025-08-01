Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED 32" Curved
The Dell Alienware AW3225QF is another excellent 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. This doesn't come as a surprise, given we were also impressed with the MSI and Asus variants, and the Dell model uses the exact same panel technology. But it's reassuring to see that regardless of which model you choose, you'll be treated to a premium HDR gaming experience.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
90
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:6
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.2
User ScoreBased on 1,648 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent color accuracy and color gamut
- 240Hz refresh rate with great motion clarity
- Big price drop from prior 4K OLED monitors
- Three-year warranty is great
- Low input lag
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Curved panel is an acquired taste
- HDR brightness is still just okay
- Thick, plastic back
- No speakers