The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is a PC gaming monitor from the future. LG’s gorgeous 240Hz OLED packs a killer combination of contrast and motion performance that will be hard to beat through 2023. Cutting-edge tech often comes with a catch, however, and the Xeneon Flex is no exception. The flexible display’s operation could be (much) smoother, and it’s permanently attached to a mediocre monitor stand. It’s pricey, too, at $2,000.

-- As reviewed by IGN