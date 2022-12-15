Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED 45"
Price: $2,000
The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is a PC gaming monitor from the future. LG’s gorgeous 240Hz OLED packs a killer combination of contrast and motion performance that will be hard to beat through 2023. Cutting-edge tech often comes with a catch, however, and the Xeneon Flex is no exception. The flexible display’s operation could be (much) smoother, and it’s permanently attached to a mediocre monitor stand. It’s pricey, too, at $2,000.-- As reviewed by IGN
No Metascore yetBrowse 5 expert reviews so far
Excellent:1
Good:0
Average:2
Bad:0
- $2,000
Reviewers Liked
- 240Hz OLED panel is a gamer's dream, with exceptional motion clarity
- Pretty much perfect black levels
- Good connectivity
- Very large ultrawide form-factor is incredibly immersive
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Very expensive
- Feels fragile when flexing
- No speakers
- Out of the box image accuracy needs to be improved