The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an excellent gaming monitor and only improves upon the foundation established with last year’s model. Many areas to this monitor’s performance are unchanged in the new version, but that’s a good thing since Samsung was already leading the pack in areas like motion performance, especially with a VA panel.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
- Show-stopping HDR and SDR ability
- Dual HDMI 2.1 and a single DisplayPort 1.4
- PIP and PBP options are great
- Gorgeous panel
- 32:9 aspect ratio won't suit everyone
- Requires a powerful graphics card
- Pricey due to Mini LED technology