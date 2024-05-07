Reviewers Liked

  • Great colors and perfect OLED contrast
  • Immersive 49-inch curved display
  • Good viewing area for multitasking
  • Samsung's gaming and media hub included
  • Stong HDR performance
  • Sleek, thin design

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Not perfect sound
  • 32:9 aspect isn't for everyone
  • Pricier than competitors
  • Few I/O ports