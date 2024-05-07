Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49" Curved
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $999
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) is an interesting and somewhat niche high-end gaming monitor about which we have mixed feelings. Its standout feature is the high-quality QD-OLED panel, which brings all the familiar benefits of this technology. However, there are also some frustrating aspects regarding how Samsung has configured this display and its performance in key areas.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
90
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:9
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.4
User ScoreBased on 4,795 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$999 on Amazon
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Great colors and perfect OLED contrast
- Immersive 49-inch curved display
- Good viewing area for multitasking
- Samsung's gaming and media hub included
- Stong HDR performance
- Sleek, thin design
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Not perfect sound
- 32:9 aspect isn't for everyone
- Pricier than competitors
- Few I/O ports