Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Price: $30
Phantom Liberty is Cyberpunk 2077 at its best. CD Projekt Red has taken the lessons from the original release and focused on the parts that mattered most to deliver a thrilling and impactful experience that doesn't overstay its welcome. And although it fits into the original story, it leaves a lasting impact that rewrote my perception of Cyberpunk's world.-- As reviewed by GameSpot
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:11
Good:1
Average:0
Bad:0
$30
on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Stunning graphics
- Engaging storyline
- New characters are great
- Massive amount of new content
- Rebuilt RPG elements make combat scenarios truly satisfying
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expansion can feel disconnected from core game
- Still a few minor bugs