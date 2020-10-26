Ghostrunner
With its beautiful visual design, quality voice acting, tight controls, interesting mechanics, and engaging world-building, I have absolutely no hesitation adding Ghostrunner to my exclusive club of top marks. It’s rare to find a game that succeeds so well in everything it does, and the result is a game that absolutely everyone should check out.-- As reviewed by HookedGamers
85
Excellent:5
Good:3
Average:1
Bad:0
$24 on Steam
$24 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Parkour-driven first-person platforming feels intense and thrilling
- Smooth performance even on the highest settings
- Cyberpunk aesthetic makes for a great visual showcase Challenging encounters
- Soundtrack is awesome
- Compelling story
Editors Didn't Like
- A lot of trial & error
- No hard checkpoints
- The occasional bug and crash