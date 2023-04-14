Reviewers Liked

  • A new way to experience the world of Minecraft
  • Approachable RTS gameplay
  • Gorgeous visuals
  • Full-scale battles are excellent
  • Strong multiplayer

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Sometimes it's a little too frantic as a solo player
  • Controlling mobs can be awkward
  • Less creative than mainline Minecraft
  • Room for UX improvements