Minecraft Legends
Price: $40
Minecraft Legends is a surprisingly deep strategy title that embodies what people love about the franchise, adding much more along the way.-- As reviewed by God is a Geek
72
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:1
Good:1
Average:6
Bad:1
$40
Reviewers Liked
- A new way to experience the world of Minecraft
- Approachable RTS gameplay
- Gorgeous visuals
- Full-scale battles are excellent
- Strong multiplayer
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Sometimes it's a little too frantic as a solo player
- Controlling mobs can be awkward
- Less creative than mainline Minecraft
- Room for UX improvements