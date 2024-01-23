Palworld
Price: $13
By focusing on survival crafting rather than traditional Pokémon-style gameplay, Palworld has made something unique out of two genres that have been stale for a long time. It’s still missing some big features like PvP, but given that it’s only at the beginning of its time in early access, it will only get bigger and better.-- As reviewed by YardBarker
80
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
9.3
User ScoreBased on 60,695 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$13 on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- Great open world
- There's plenty to do and explore
- The combat and action are fun
Reviewers Didn't Like
- The crafting takes a very, very long time
- Some of the mechanics are frustrating