Price: $1
Portal might strike some as huge tease — an insanely promising play scheme cut short by criminally brief length. If the game was miserable this wouldn’t sting so badly, but unfortunately for Valve Portal is one of their most brilliant titles among a catalog of brilliant titles. Buy it, play it and pray for map expansions.-- As reviewed by Destructoid
Reviewers Liked
- Portal technology is pure mind-bending delight
- RTX update available for free
- Sublimely witty writing
- Brilliant song accompanies end credits
- Very fun, puzzles are interesting, and the story is short but phenomenal
Reviewers Didn't Like
- The story was a little too short for my liking