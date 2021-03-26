It Takes Two
Price: $40
It Takes Two is a spectacular co-op adventure that lays down a path of great gameplay ideas and uses it to play a giddy game of hopscotch. It’s beautiful, breakneck-paced, and bubbling over with creativity, and playfulness and experimentation are rewarded at every turn. If you have any kind of co-op partner in your life, be they spouse, friend, sibling, or other (even a child, though the themes might be too mature for them), It Takes Two is a truly joyful trip you really need to take together.-- As reviewed by IGN
93
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:8
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$40
on Steam
Editors Liked
- Tight and responsive gameplay
- Excellent level design
- Co-operative gameplay is incredible
- Friends Pass is still a great way to share this game online
Editors Didn't Like
- Some levels aren't as fun as others
- Cody and May aren't likeable characters for far too long
- Some segments can feel a bit drawn out