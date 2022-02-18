Intel Core i7-12700K
Price: $337
The Core i7-12700K comes with all of the gaming performance of its higher-priced i9 counterpart while beating competing Ryzen chips, but it's significantly less expensive. That makes the Core i7-12700K the go-to chip for gamers looking for the highest performance at a forgiving price point.-- As reviewed by Tom's Hardware
Reviewers Liked
- Price
- Integrated graphics show improvement over earlier UHD Graphics solutions
- Unlocked and overclockable
- Support for DDR5 and PCI-Express 5.0
- Much better value for money than Core i9-12900K
- Runs nice and cool under load
- 10 nanometer production process
- Matches 12900K gaming performance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No bundled cooler
- Energy efficiency worse than AMD Zen 3
- A Z690 motherboard and DDR5 memory will cost a small fortune