Reviewers Liked

  • Price
  • Integrated graphics show improvement over earlier UHD Graphics solutions
  • Unlocked and overclockable
  • Support for DDR5 and PCI-Express 5.0
  • Much better value for money than Core i9-12900K
  • Runs nice and cool under load
  • 10 nanometer production process
  • Matches 12900K gaming performance

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No bundled cooler
  • Energy efficiency worse than AMD Zen 3
  • A Z690 motherboard and DDR5 memory will cost a small fortune