Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent performance in a variety of workloads - multi-threaded productivity, lightly threaded tasks, and high refresh rate gaming
  • Strong gains from PBO and manual overclocking
  • PCIe 4.0 support
  • Decent thermals
  • Retains socket compatibility
  • Lots of 500 Series motherboards

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Stock all-core clock speeds not improved versus Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Relatively higher MSRP than predecessor
  • No included stock cooler