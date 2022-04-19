AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $509
Spending $800 on the Ryzen 9 5950X only for gaming is pointless, but going with a core-heavy processor no longer hampers performance, so it is a viable option for gamers with deep pockets. Where this new 16-core processor really shines is for those who want to work and play, and right now there’s no better option for tackling both those tasks.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
-
Excellent:12
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 1,710 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$509
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent performance in a variety of workloads - multi-threaded productivity, lightly threaded tasks, and high refresh rate gaming
- Strong gains from PBO and manual overclocking
- PCIe 4.0 support
- Decent thermals
- Retains socket compatibility
- Lots of 500 Series motherboards
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Stock all-core clock speeds not improved versus Ryzen 9 3950X
- Relatively higher MSRP than predecessor
- No included stock cooler