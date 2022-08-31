Reviewers Liked

  • Same AM4 socket
  • Relatively affordable
  • Eight "Zen 3" CPU cores
  • Huge amounts of L3 cache may benefit some niche workloads

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No DDR5 or PCIe 5.0
  • Non-gaming performance is ok
  • Significant price increase versus non-3D V-Cache Ryzen chips
  • Not unlocked for overclocking