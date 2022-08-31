AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the first processor to feature AMD's 3D V-cache technology. Making CPU cores faster rather than adding more cores is the best way to boost PC gaming performance. That's why AMD has supercharged their 8-core, 16-thread CPU to create the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-cache.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
User ScoreBased on 215 reviews
Reviewers Liked
- Same AM4 socket
- Relatively affordable
- Eight "Zen 3" CPU cores
- Huge amounts of L3 cache may benefit some niche workloads
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No DDR5 or PCIe 5.0
- Non-gaming performance is ok
- Significant price increase versus non-3D V-Cache Ryzen chips
- Not unlocked for overclocking