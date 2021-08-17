Reviewers Liked

  • IP67 water resistance rating
  • Much improved battery life
  • Affordable price for its capabilities
  • Excellent photo and video features
  • Solid construction
  • Good specs for the price

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Good but not class-leading support policy
  • Standard, somewhat boring design
  • No high-refresh display
  • No zoom camera
  • Low-powered in-box battery charger
  • No 5G mmWave support