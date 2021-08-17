Google Pixel 5a
Price: $449
The Pixel 5A is just a good all-arounder with a great UI, speedy software updates, and all of the basics covered at a reasonable price. The 4A 5G was already a good phone, and the 5A’s smart improvements like waterproofing and a bigger battery make it easier than ever to recommend this phone to a wide range of people.-- As reviewed by The Verge
Reviewers Liked
- IP67 water resistance rating
- Much improved battery life
- Affordable price for its capabilities
- Excellent photo and video features
- Solid construction
- Good specs for the price
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Good but not class-leading support policy
- Standard, somewhat boring design
- No high-refresh display
- No zoom camera
- Low-powered in-box battery charger
- No 5G mmWave support