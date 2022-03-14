Reviewers Liked

  • Improved battery life
  • Touch ID is still great tech
  • 5G compatible
  • Speedy A15 Bionic chip for the price
  • Excellent build quality with IP67 water resistance
  • Software updates for many, many years

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lacks Night Mode
  • Display is small and outdated
  • Old design
  • Single camera
  • 20-watt USB-C charger not included
  • Base model's 64GB of storage is measly
  • More expensive than previous gen Doesn't support mmWave 5G