Price: $430
Apple's iPhone SE (2022) hasn't changed its looks, and most of the hardware is the same (or very similar) as before. But the A15 chip makes it really powerful, while improving photos and battery life. The price has gone up a little, but it's still a good deal if you want an Apple phone on the cheap.-- As reviewed by Mashable
Reviewers Liked
- Improved battery life
- Touch ID is still great tech
- 5G compatible
- Speedy A15 Bionic chip for the price
- Excellent build quality with IP67 water resistance
- Software updates for many, many years
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lacks Night Mode
- Display is small and outdated
- Old design
- Single camera
- 20-watt USB-C charger not included
- Base model's 64GB of storage is measly
- More expensive than previous gen Doesn't support mmWave 5G