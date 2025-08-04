Reviewers Liked

  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Amazing value
  • Excellent cameras
  • Improved IP68 rating
  • Useful Google AI
  • Seven-year software support commitment

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lacks mmWave 5G
  • No reverse wireless charging
  • Bezels could be smaller
  • No charger in the box
  • Some rivals have telephoto cameras
  • No Pixel Screenshot app
  • Boring design