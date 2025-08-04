Google Pixel 9a
Between having the biggest battery on any Pixel yet, a simple but solid build, a nice screen and support for nearly all of Google's AI features, the $499 Pixel 9a might be the best value of any Android phone out right now.-- As reviewed by Engadget
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 18 expert reviews
Excellent:10
Good:7
Average:1
Bad:0
8.2
User ScoreBased on 158 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$399 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Powerful performance
- Impressive battery life
- Amazing value
- Excellent cameras
- Improved IP68 rating
- Useful Google AI
- Seven-year software support commitment
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lacks mmWave 5G
- No reverse wireless charging
- Bezels could be smaller
- No charger in the box
- Some rivals have telephoto cameras
- No Pixel Screenshot app
- Boring design