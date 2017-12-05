Huawei Honor 7X
Price: $376
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:4
Average:1
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Premium design
- Feature-packed cameras
- Great, 18:9 aspect ratio screen
- Comfortable to hold
- Battery life
Editors Didn't Like
- Micro USB
- Occasional stutter
- No NFC for Android Pay
The Honor 7X is the first mid-range device to bring an 18:9 ratio display to the market, and that’s impressive considering the price point. A few issues with performance, and the absence of NFC, mean it’s not a must-have phone though.
As reviewed by TechRadar