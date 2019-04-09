LG G8 ThinQ
Price: $699
78
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:4
Average:5
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Z Camera features are impressive
- Speedy performance
- Bright 6.1-inch display
- Sounds great with headphones
- Improved battery capacity
- Headphone jack and SD card slot
- Can make big sound
- Face Unlock is slick
Editors Didn't Like
- Marquee features like Air Motion, Hand ID offer little day-to-day value
- May not receive timely software updates
- US model has two instead of three cameras
- Software feels dated, cumbersome and unpolished
- Camera can't keep pace with the best
The LG G8 is set to compete with other Android flagships, but for the price LG is lacking a standout feature to set it apart from Samsung's competition or more affordable players like OnePlus. The G8 does get positive marks on most fronts with good performance, build and cameras, plus an average Android software offering. LG is doing a poor job at communicating its value proposition when the official MSRP is $840, but some retailers are offering the handset unlocked for $650-699 which is far more attractive to begin with.