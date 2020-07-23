Samsung Galaxy S10e
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $499
The Galaxy S10e delivers the essentials of the S10 experience -- excellent performance, great cameras and improved software -- in a package that feels more manageable, both physically and financially. That said, it’s not exactly perfect. A smaller phone means a smaller battery, and some people will find it lacking. And the place of its fingerprint sensor can be more annoying than one might expect. Despite that, though, the Galaxy S10e packs enough performance and polish to please almost any high-end smartphone shopper who doesn’t want to spend $1,000.-- As reviewed by Engadget
Samsung Galaxy S20
See it on Amazon: $995
85
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 69 expert reviews
-
Excellent:48
-
Good:18
-
Average:0
-
Bad:3
8.8
User ScoreBased on 97 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$499 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Edge-less screen is a nice option
- Perfect 5.8-inch size
- One UI software looks good
- Snapdragon 855 chipset
- Affordable for core GS10 experience
- Excellent display quality
- Fun ultra-wide rear camera
Editors Didn't Like
- Rear design looks dated
- No in-display fingerprint scanner
- Battery struggles with heavy use
- Screen feels cramped for some uses
- Fingerprint reader placement a tad inconvenient