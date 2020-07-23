Editors Liked

  • Edge-less screen is a nice option
  • Perfect 5.8-inch size
  • One UI software looks good
  • Snapdragon 855 chipset
  • Affordable for core GS10 experience
  • Excellent display quality
  • Fun ultra-wide rear camera

Editors Didn't Like

  • Rear design looks dated
  • No in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Battery struggles with heavy use
  • Screen feels cramped for some uses
  • Fingerprint reader placement a tad inconvenient