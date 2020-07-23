The Galaxy S10e delivers the essentials of the S10 experience -- excellent performance, great cameras and improved software -- in a package that feels more manageable, both physically and financially. That said, it’s not exactly perfect. A smaller phone means a smaller battery, and some people will find it lacking. And the place of its fingerprint sensor can be more annoying than one might expect. Despite that, though, the Galaxy S10e packs enough performance and polish to please almost any high-end smartphone shopper who doesn’t want to spend $1,000.

-- As reviewed by Engadget