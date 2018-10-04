LG V40 ThinQ
Price: $950
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Five cameras for varying perspectives
- Fast performance
- Headphone jack and good DAC
- Minimal bezels with small(ish) notch
- Expandable storage
- Wireless charging
Editors Didn't Like
- Weaker than expected battery life
- All-glass design scratches easily
- Cameras aren't as high-quality as competitors
- Secondary cameras missing OIS
- Unreasonably expensive
LG managed to make a top-notch phone by following Samsung's lead. The V40 is a beautiful and solid phone that's filled with must-have and nice-to-have features, with top-end specs and a large high-quality display. The software is quick and relatively simple, choosing to lean toward Google's ecosystem more than ever. The triple camera combination is a treat to shoot with and provides both unique and good-looking photos. The only potential shortcoming is underwhelming battery life that isn't as good as you'd expect for the V40's size.
As reviewed by AndroidCentral