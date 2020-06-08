Editors Liked

  • Impressive 64MP telephoto lens
  • Gorgeous 6.7-inch display with 120-Hz refresh rate
  • Incredible specs and performance
  • Outstanding battery life

Editors Didn't Like

  • 120-Hz refresh rate doesn't work at full resolution
  • Very familiar design
  • No headphone jack
  • In-display fingerprint sensor is too slow
  • 8K video has little practical value