Price: $949
The successor to last year's top-of-the-line phone is the middle child this time around, but loses none of its appeal. In fact, with a more manageable size and weight, plus a superb primary camera that's sure to improve with updates, the Galaxy S20+ could be the best phone of 2020.-- As reviewed by AndroidCentral
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 27 expert reviews
-
Excellent:20
-
Good:6
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
8.2
User ScoreBased on 25 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$949 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Impressive 64MP telephoto lens
- Gorgeous 6.7-inch display with 120-Hz refresh rate
- Incredible specs and performance
- Outstanding battery life
Editors Didn't Like
- 120-Hz refresh rate doesn't work at full resolution
- Very familiar design
- No headphone jack
- In-display fingerprint sensor is too slow
- 8K video has little practical value
Price History beta
Samsung Galaxy S20+ pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$949
|Jun 8, 2020
|Highest*
|$1,199
|Mar 7, 2020
|Lowest*
|$999
|Mar 28, 2020
|Average
|$1,125
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.