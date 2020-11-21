Editors Liked

  • Huge range of colors
  • 6.5-inch OLED 120Hz
  • Snapdragon 865 (5G)
  • Better battery life than S20
  • IP68 rating for dust and water protection
  • 3 years of Android version updates and up to 3 years warranty
  • The ultra wide and tele cameras aren't the downgrades they appear to be compared to the other S20s, the triple camera as a whole is mostly great

Editors Didn't Like

  • 'Glasstic' feels cheap
  • Lower resolution screen
  • Not the absolute best low-light camera performance
  • Samsung's photo tuning is unnecessarily aggressive
  • Bundled with a slow 15W charger
  • Fingerprint sensor a tick too slow
  • No AF for selfies, unreliable portrait mode on the front cam
  • Display is Gorilla Glass 3 only but it does come with protector pre-installed