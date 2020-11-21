Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Price: $549
The S20 FE feels more like a Note 20 than an S20, however there are far fewer compromises here than with the S Pen-toting phone. This isn’t going to go down as Samsung’s most exciting phone of the year but the lower price and nice set of features should make it popular.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:6
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.8
User ScoreBased on 298 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$549 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Huge range of colors
- 6.5-inch OLED 120Hz
- Snapdragon 865 (5G)
- Better battery life than S20
- IP68 rating for dust and water protection
- 3 years of Android version updates and up to 3 years warranty
- The ultra wide and tele cameras aren't the downgrades they appear to be compared to the other S20s, the triple camera as a whole is mostly great
Editors Didn't Like
- 'Glasstic' feels cheap
- Lower resolution screen
- Not the absolute best low-light camera performance
- Samsung's photo tuning is unnecessarily aggressive
- Bundled with a slow 15W charger
- Fingerprint sensor a tick too slow
- No AF for selfies, unreliable portrait mode on the front cam
- Display is Gorilla Glass 3 only but it does come with protector pre-installed
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$549
|Nov 23, 2020
|Highest*
|$699
|Oct 2, 2020
|Lowest*
|$549
|Nov 23, 2020
|Average
|$640
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
