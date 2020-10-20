Editors Liked

  • Powerful A14 Bionic chip
  • MagSafe fast charging
  • Excellent camera
  • Elegant design
  • Phone ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable
  • Solid battery life

Editors Didn't Like

  • Incremental upgrades
  • The 5G tax
  • Only 64GB of base storage
  • 60Hz display
  • Battery is a small regression
  • No more earbuds in the box
  • No more power bricks either, although that might be a good thing