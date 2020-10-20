Apple iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone in several years that really does feel like something new. But I can’t point to any specific single feature that makes it feel that way. The 5G is fine. MagSafe is convenient, but we’ll have to see if there’s a real ecosystem there. The OLED screen is lovely but also kind of table stakes for smartphones these days. The new design is elegant and modern, but it’s hard to tell you to buy a phone because it’s pretty.-- As reviewed by The Verge
Editors Liked
- Powerful A14 Bionic chip
- MagSafe fast charging
- Excellent camera
- Elegant design
- Phone ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable
- Solid battery life
Editors Didn't Like
- Incremental upgrades
- The 5G tax
- Only 64GB of base storage
- 60Hz display
- Battery is a small regression
- No more earbuds in the box
- No more power bricks either, although that might be a good thing