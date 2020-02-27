Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,599
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is ultra-everything. It offers every possible feature anyone could want in a phone and more. While the device boasts an impressive display, rapid performance, and powerful cameras, the price tag is so high that the phone is unaffordable to many. If you want the ultra-mate phone, you'll pay the ultra-mate price.-- As reviewed by AndroidAuthority
78
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:2
- Price:
$1,599 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Impressive Space Zoom camera
- Massive 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Blazing-fast performance
- Handles all three types of US 5G
- Quality zoom photos at 10x
- Expandable storage
- Huge, 5000 mAh battery
- Stunning display
Editors Didn't Like
- 120Hz display doesn't work at max resolution
- Feels thick and heavy
- No headphone jack
- Protruding camera bump
- 100X zoom and 108-megapixel photos are mostly gimmicks
- 8K video is overkill for now
- You're going to need a bigger hand
- Expensive for the value
- Boring design