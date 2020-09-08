Editors Liked

  • Top of the line specs and performance
  • Integrated stylus delivers key point of difference
  • Responsive in-display fingerprint
  • Writing with the S Pen feels more immediate
  • Multiday battery life
  • Gorgeous screen
  • Lovely design

Editors Didn't Like

  • Big for the hand
  • Selfie camera (the "Hamcam") oversmooths faces
  • Huge camera protrusion to rear
  • Air Gestures are a hit-and-miss gimmick
  • Inconsistent heat management
  • Wireless DeX can be hit-or-miss
  • Affordable alternatives