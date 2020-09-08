Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Overview
Pros & Cons
Price Tracker
Price: $1,099
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a wonderful culmination of all of Samsung’s latest technology, between high-resolution displays, high-refresh-rate screens, an extremely responsive stylus, and industry-leading hybrid zoom cameras. However, curious reductions in storage space and having to choose between QHD+ or 120Hz, mars what should be a flawless experience.-- As reviewed by IGN
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 15 expert reviews
-
Excellent:5
-
Good:10
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.4
User ScoreBased on 56 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$1,099 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Top of the line specs and performance
- Integrated stylus delivers key point of difference
- Responsive in-display fingerprint
- Writing with the S Pen feels more immediate
- Multiday battery life
- Gorgeous screen
- Lovely design
Editors Didn't Like
- Big for the hand
- Selfie camera (the "Hamcam") oversmooths faces
- Huge camera protrusion to rear
- Air Gestures are a hit-and-miss gimmick
- Inconsistent heat management
- Wireless DeX can be hit-or-miss
- Affordable alternatives
Price Tracker beta
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$1,099
|Sep 8, 2020
|Highest*
|$1,299
|Sep 8, 2020
|Lowest*
|$1,279
|Aug 12, 2020
|Average
|$1,296
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.