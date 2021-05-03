Klipsch ProMedia 2.1
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $89
Price Alert: We'll send you an e-mail if the price drops to $
to
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 speaker system is one of the oldest PC/gaming speaker systems on the market and it’s still one of the most popular ones. It is a great choice for gamers but it’s also great for movies and music and if you are looking for a speaker system under $200 for your desktop, you should definitely check it out.-- As reviewed by AudioReputation
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
-
Excellent:6
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.2
User ScoreBased on 3,735 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
-
$89
on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Straightforward design
- Independent volume and subwoofer control
Editors Didn't Like
- Low-end distortion during music playback
- Subwoofer only goes down to 31 Hz
- Wall mounting doesn't come stock
Price Tracker
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$89
|May 3, 2021
|Highest*
|$153
|Nov 21, 2020
|Lowest*
|$68
|May 3, 2021
|Average
|$93
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Price Alert We'll send you an e-mail if the price drops to $
to