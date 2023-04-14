Gigabyte Aorus 10000 Gen5
Price: $340
The first PCI Express 5.0 SSD we've tested, Gigabyte's Aorus 10000 Gen5 shows off the promise and potential of this new speedy bus for new-build PCs, but you'll need the very latest supporting hardware to reap its searing top speeds.-- As reviewed by PCMag
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$340
Reviewers Liked
- Massive heatsink for gamers
- State-of-the-art PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0
- Included heatsink keeps the drive cool
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Low TBW rating for the price
- Requires compatible late-model motherboard and CPU
- Not PS5 compatible