Price: $170
With the release of the 990 Pro, Samsung took the best features from its 980 Pro SSD, beloved by scores of gamers, and made them better. The result is the world's fastest PCIe Gen 4 drive with solid thermal management and plenty of storage configurations that will satiate the demand of hard-core gamers, data scientists, video and 3D artists, and creative professionals.-- As reviewed by WindowsCentral
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
- $170
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent performance
- Available with and without heat sink
- Heatsink version comes with RGB lighting
- 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption
- Consistent, efficient, and cool
- Compatible with PlayStation 5
- Five-year warranty
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Slightly off the pace with our 450GB write
- Mediocre gaming benchmark scores
- 4K performance not quite as quick as we'd hoped
- Expensive