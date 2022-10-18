Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent performance
  • Available with and without heat sink
  • Heatsink version comes with RGB lighting
  • 256-bit AES hardware-based encryption
  • Consistent, efficient, and cool
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5
  • Five-year warranty

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Slightly off the pace with our 450GB write
  • Mediocre gaming benchmark scores
  • 4K performance not quite as quick as we'd hoped
  • Expensive