Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Price: $144
In our test of three newly launched PCIe 4.0 drives, they were close in most tests with the Sabrent Rocket 4 winning by a slim margin. Samsung's Evo line used to get our top recommendation, but Sabrent's Rocket Gen 4 SSD is definitely worthy of your consideration.-- As reviewed by TechSpot
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 7,627 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$144 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Class leading read/write speeds
- PCIe 4.0 support
- Incredible value
- The optional heatsink looks and cools great
Editors Didn't Like
- No toolbox
Sabrent Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$144
|Feb 22, 2021
|Highest*
|$199
|Aug 24, 2020
|Lowest*
|$144
|Feb 23, 2021
|Average
|$185
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
