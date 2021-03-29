Editors Liked

  • Unrivaled PCIe Gen4 performance
  • Super fast sequentials
  • TurboWrite 2.0 works well
  • Samsung Magician is awesome
  • Better built-in cooling
  • AES 256-bit encryption
  • 5-year warranty

Editors Didn't Like

  • Unexciting 300TBW endurance
  • High cost per gigabyte
  • PCIe 4.0 limited to only AMD X570 and B550 platform (performance limited on other systems)