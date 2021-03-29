Samsung 980 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Price: $349
Samsung's PCI Express 4.0-based SSD 980 Pro will delight upgraders and PC builders who have deep pockets (and a compatible AMD desktop platform). It delivers the fastest theoretical performance from a mainstream SSD we’ve seen to date.-- As reviewed by PCMag
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:10
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 1,178 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
$349
on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Unrivaled PCIe Gen4 performance
- Super fast sequentials
- TurboWrite 2.0 works well
- Samsung Magician is awesome
- Better built-in cooling
- AES 256-bit encryption
- 5-year warranty
Editors Didn't Like
- Unexciting 300TBW endurance
- High cost per gigabyte
- PCIe 4.0 limited to only AMD X570 and B550 platform (performance limited on other systems)
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$349
|Mar 29, 2021
|Highest*
|$429
|Feb 3, 2021
|Lowest*
|$349
|Mar 29, 2021
|Average
|$401
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
