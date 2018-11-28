Samsung 860 QVO SSD
- Great cost per gigabyte in larger capacities
- Available in up to 4TB capacity
- Sustained write speed plummets to 70MBps after secondary cache is exhausted
Large capacity SSDs are about to get cheaper thanks to QLC NAND-based drives. Samsung's own 860 QVO are launching with 2TB and 4TB models that are more affordable ($0.15/GB) than the Evo series while sacrificing some performance. The 1TB model is less eventful however, when you can buy our top mainstream SSD pick, the SSD 860 Evo 1TB on the cheap right now.