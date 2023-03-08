Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe SSD
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $129
With better performance, efficiency, and lower MSRPs, Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus is a big "plus" in almost every way over its predecessor. It rivals its bigger brother, the 970 PRO, and comes with a complete software suite, making the Samsung 970 EVO Plus a great buy.-- As reviewed by TomsHardware
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 30 expert reviews
-
Excellent:22
-
Good:7
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 46,762 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$129
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Solid overall performance
- Solid endurance
- Five-year warranty
- Write performance drop is mild compared to that of other TLC drives
- Easy to use with lots of features
- Low latency
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Could use further efficiency optimization
- Write performance drops in half once small buffer is filled