Price: $315
The Black SN750 uses the same hardware as the previous model and comes with the same endurance ratings and five-year warranty coverage, too, but this time around it has an updated firmware that boosts performance. The drives also includes an updated SSD dashboard, a 2TB option, and a model with a sleek heatsink, making it a solid choice if you're willing to pay a few dollars more.-- As reviewed by TomsHardware
- Great performance in applications
- Impressive power efficiency
- Random write speed excessively fast
- Low per-gigabyte cost
- Built-in cooling
- Could use a few more firmware optimizations
- Big premium for heatsink
- High price