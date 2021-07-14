Reviewers Liked

  • AES 256-bit hardware encryption
  • 980 Pro-like endurance and 5-year warranty
  • Good performance
  • DRAM-free design
  • Edges out the Intel SSD 670p in 4K random reads

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Current line-up tops out at 1TB
  • Slow write speeds after the SLC cache fills
  • Outright Performance no upgrade over 970 SSDs
  • Light workloads