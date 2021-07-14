Samsung 980 SSD
Price: $64
Samsung’s new SSD 980 is a new competitor in the mature Gen3 storage arena, and provides a value-oriented option with its simplified DRAMless design. Still, that didn’t affect performance the way that we’ve seen from other such SSDs in the past, as Samsung’s implementation of HMB, large write buffer, and 3-bit per cell NAND rather than QLC, keeps this very competitive outside of more demanding (and write-heavy) workloads.-- As reviewed by PCPer
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 13 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:0
9.6
User ScoreBased on 1,224 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$64
on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- AES 256-bit hardware encryption
- 980 Pro-like endurance and 5-year warranty
- Good performance
- DRAM-free design
- Edges out the Intel SSD 670p in 4K random reads
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Current line-up tops out at 1TB
- Slow write speeds after the SLC cache fills
- Outright Performance no upgrade over 970 SSDs
- Light workloads
Price Tracker
Samsung 980 SSD pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$64
|Jul 14, 2021
|Highest*
|$74
|May 26, 2021
|Lowest*
|$59
|Jun 15, 2021
|Average
|$68
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
