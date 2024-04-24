Reviewers Liked

  • Packs a 2.88-inch screen
  • Its large action model (LAM) offers answers and completes tasks
  • Decent battery life so far and charges very quickly
  • 8-megapixel camera
  • Powered by a MediaTek MT6765 SoC and 4GB of RAM
  • 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity
  • USB-C charging port

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Only comes in one color
  • Another gadget to carry around
  • The screen is too dim
  • It doesn't text or make calls
  • Can't browse the web
  • 4G LTE only, no 5G
  • Apple and others are launching similar AI tools (that may be free)