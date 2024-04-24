Rabbit R1
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Price: $199
The Rabbit R1 is a pocketable AI device – like holding ChatGPT in your palm. Is it cool? Yes. Is the AI super smart? Certainly (sorry, Siri). Does it have first-gen issues you need to know about? You bet. It feels like I’m beta-testing limited features at launch, with many more complex AI ideas still to come.-- As reviewed by The Shortcut
-
No Metascore yetBrowse 12 expert reviews so far
-
Excellent:0
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Packs a 2.88-inch screen
- Its large action model (LAM) offers answers and completes tasks
- Decent battery life so far and charges very quickly
- 8-megapixel camera
- Powered by a MediaTek MT6765 SoC and 4GB of RAM
- 4G LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity
- USB-C charging port
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Only comes in one color
- Another gadget to carry around
- The screen is too dim
- It doesn't text or make calls
- Can't browse the web
- 4G LTE only, no 5G
- Apple and others are launching similar AI tools (that may be free)