Correct Answer: Lynx

Although browsers such as Mosaic proved more popular in the earliest days of the web, Lynx has been around since the start with its initial beta release occurring in July 1992 and it remains available for platforms including Windows, with the most recent update (as of writing) released in November 2016. Nexus and Mosaic didn't survive the 90s and Netscape has been unmaintained for nearly a decade.

Created by a group of students at the University of Kansas to distribute campus information, Lynx is a text-based browser that designed for users who are connected to Unix and VMS systems via cursor-addressable, character-cell terminals or emulators. Graphics are not supported, though the browser can handle a range of protocols including HTTPS. The image above shows a page rendered in Lynx and Firefox for comparison.