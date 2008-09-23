Correct Answer: In alphabetical order

It's commonly known that Android versions are named after a snack food (and you could probably guess that if you knew the name of more than one build), however, it's less common knowledge that Google releases the revisions in alphabetical order.

It's also worth noting that not every version of Android is named after food, though they are all in alphabetical order. Version 1.0 of Android was released in September 2008 under the codename Alpha and perhaps unsurprisingly, v1.1 was titled Beta.

The third version of Android, which was actually v1.5, appeared as codenamed Cupcake in April 2009, followed by Donut and Éclair in September and October of the same year. The full version list up to 2016 is below: