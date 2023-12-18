Choose your answer and the correct choice will be revealed.

Correct Answer: $3,995

The Motorola DynaTAC 8000X released in 1983 was a significant milestone in the history of mobile telecommunications as the first commercially available handheld cellular phone. The DynaTAC 8000X launched at a price of $3,995, equivalent to more than $12,000 when adjusted for inflation as of 2023.

The device weighed nearly two pounds and measured 10 inches tall – not including its antenna. It required about 10 hours of charging to provide a talk time of only 30 to 60 minutes. Despite its high cost and limited functionality by today's standards, the DynaTAC 8000X was a symbol of innovation and prestige. It featured a LED display for dialing or recall of one of 30 phone numbers.

The creation of Motorola's mobile phone is largely attributed to John Mitchell, who was the chief engineer of the company's mobile communication products, among his other contributions and roles. It is noted that at the time of Mitchell's retirement in 1998, cell phones and related services accounted for two-thirds of Motorola's multi-billion-dollar revenue.