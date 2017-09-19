Correct Answer: Scientific calculator and Volkswagen van

Although Steve Wozniak helped design Breakout as well as blue box devices and computer components, it was his HP-65 calculator that he sold for $500. Jobs, meanwhile, sold his sole means of transportation, a VW van, for $800 to fund the creation of Apple I.

Working in Jobs' bedroom and garage, Wozniak single-handedly designed the machine's circuit boards and operating system, while Jobs had grand ideas about selling a fully assembled printed circuit board, which previously required assembly by hobbyists themselves.

In July 1976, the Apple I was shown at the Homebrew Computer Club in Palo Alto, California and went on sale for $666.66 because the first completed system boards were sold to a local computer shop for $500 plus one-third (and because Wozniak liked repeating digits).

Specifications for the Apple I included a MOS 6502 processor clocked at a whopping 1MHz, 4KB of memory that was expandable to 8KB or 48KB via expansion cards, a 280 X 192 monochrome display, a 5.25-inch floppy drive and the Woz Integer BASIC OS.

Today, the Apple I is a rare find that has sold for anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.