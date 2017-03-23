Correct Answer: 2.1 million, down from 3 million in 2012

According to the quarterly earnings report AOL released on May 8, 2015, 2.1 million people were still signed up to the company's dial-up service at a time when some 70% of Americans accessed the Internet over broadband with an average connection speed of 11.4MB/s.

As surprising as it might be that the company still had over two million dial-up subscribers in 2015, many of them were leaving each year with the membership declining from 4.6 million dial-up users in 2010 and 3 million in 2012.

It was reported in 2015 that the average AOL dial-up user was paying $20 a month, although the 2.1 million figure also included people on free trials and those with free service after threatening to leave AOL. A 2009 Pew Research study indicated that 32% of dial-up users either couldn't afford to upgrade, couldn't get broadband in their area or simply didn't care to change.