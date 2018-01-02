Correct Answer: 123456

Despite all warnings against using poor passwords, the most popular one continues to be "123456" (see 2016 and 2017 surveys). According to password management firm Keeper Security, which has analyzed over 10 million login details leaked online through data breaches that happened in 2016. The company says seven of the top 15 passwords are made up of six or fewer characters, allowing brute-force attacks to unscramble them within seconds.

